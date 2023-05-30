Doris Lorraine Reinhard, 99 years and 6 months old, of Isle, Minnesota, passed away at Elim Senior Living, Milaca, Minnesota, May 28, 2023. Doris Reinhard was born November 27, 1923, near Dovry, Minnesota, to parents Henry Lindeman and Ida Iverson Lindeman, joining an older sister, Beulah. The family moved to Princeton where Doris graduated from Princeton High School in 1941. Doris worked at Honeywell in Minneapolis where she met her future husband, Sam Reinhard. They married on June 22, 1946, in Minneapolis, and shared over 60 years of marriage together. They lived in Bloomington and Hopkins while raising their three children: Timona, Arnold and Joel. Life, when the children were growing up, centered around the kids' activities and weekends at Mille Lacs where they built a cabin in 1956. Doris and Sam found time to travel, taking family trips to Yellowstone and California; and the two of them for a month in Europe. Upon retirement the cabin became their summer home, spending winters as "snowbirds" in LaFeria, Texas. Doris loved playing cards and dancing her whole life. She and Sam were top-level square dancers for many years and then Doris led a line-dancing group called The Silver Threads Dancers in Isle that entertained at the Silver Threads community productions and Bethesda Lutheran Church's annual Jamboree. She was featured on Channel 5's "Unsung Heroes" series by Jason Davis for her work leading the dancers. Doris loved getting together with friends and was often the life of the party. Doris moved to Elim Senior Living in 2021 and enjoyed bantering with the staff. Doris is survived by her daughter, Timona (Jerry) Kaercher of Ashby, MN and Mesa, AZ; her son, Arnold (Connie) of Aitkin, MN; five grandchildren, Lenny Reiland, Scott Reiland, Jason Kaercher, Nathan Kaercher, and Joel Reinhard; nine great-grandchildren, Logan, Connor, Levi, Sam, Maddy, Victoria, Lars, Dane and Hannah; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Sam, her son, Joel, and her sister, Beulah.
Funeral service held June 1, 2023 at 12 noon at Bethesda Lutheran Church of Malmo with Rev. James Muske officiating. Visitation held from 11-12 P.M. at the church. Burial will be at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery.
To plant a tree in memory of Doris Reinhard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.