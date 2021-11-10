Dorothy Carol Ott passes away November 6, 2021 from a lengthy illness. She born June 24, 1935 to Garrit and Helen (Starr) Polinder in Onamia, Minnesota. Dorothy was the second born of 11 children. She attended school to the 8th grade. She married the love of her life Vernon Ott on February 24, 1962 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Onamia, Minnesota. Dorothy and Vernon were farmers in Onamia, Minnesota until their move to Belvidere, Illinois in 1968. She worked as a babysitter until her children were school aged then went to work at The Huddle and then Burger King. Dorothy and Vernon retired in 1994 and returned to Minnesota. They had a house on Lone Lake in Aitkin, Minnesota. During this time they did lots of fishing, took many guided bus tours through and USA and Canada, and spending time with family and friends. They returned to Belvidere, Illinois in 2007. Dorothy enjoyed quilting, reading, baking, gardening, playing cards, and spending time with family and friends.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Vernon, sons Lynn, Tom, Todd(Kathy) Ott, daughter Paula Catalani, granddaughters Melody Turner, Christina (Joel) Perez, and Clarissa (Jerry) Vogel, great-grandsons Brayden McLaughlin, Christian and Joseph Perez, brothers Earl (Eunice) Polinder, Gary (Vivian) Polinder, and John (Sally) Polinder sisters Alice Polinder, Louise (Sam) Miller, and Trynie Hanson, brother-in-laws George and William Ott sister-in-laws Minnie Gilbert and Carol Ott and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Fred (Doris) Polinder, Paul and Lyle Polinder, sister Pearl Polinder, grandson Gregory Larson, brother-in-laws Raymond Hanson, Al Gilbert, Edwin and Henry Ott sister-in-laws Sylvia (Curtis) Stempf, Goldie and Betty Ott, and Leona (Joseph) Huonder .
Services on November 15th at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Belvidere Illinois. Visitation from 9am until 10am Celebration of life at 10 am.