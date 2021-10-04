Dorothy Grace Ruis Wierenga June 19, 1924 ~ May 7, 2020.
Laid to rest on October 5th 2021 next to her husband Albert Wierenga in Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, San Diego, CA.
1st Daughter of Ernest Ruis and Gertrude H Roelofs. Born on the family farm in Milo Township; loved her family & life there, but wanted to be a nurse, explore, dance, & get married; raise a family. She wanted to live, love, & dance.
She is survived by her children, Michael Wierenga & Kathleen Donovan, her brother: Lester E Ruis, sister: Trudy E Soileau, a step-sister, Marilyn Niewenhuis; a step-brother, Dallas Apol; her grandsons, a granddaughter, great grandchildren & several nieces and nephews.
Preceded into Heaven by her parents, "Ed" & Gertie Ruis, brothers: Eibert G, George J, Arthur R, Ernest G, & Rev. Robert D Ruis; sisters: Ethel J Carl, Ruth C Shepperly, & Hazel C Marthinsen, step-mother; Jeanette Ruis, step-sisters; Gladys Groen, & Arleen Zondervan, & granddaughter Linda Wierenga.