Doug Johnson, Sr. 82, Wahkon - obituary

Doug Johnson, Sr. of Wahkon, Minnesota, formerly of Spring Lake Park and Rush City, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at his home at the age of 82.
Pastor Don Salmonson officiated at funeral services for Doug on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 3 p.m. at the Olson Funeral Chapel in Rush City. The interment will take place in spring of 2021 at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City, Olson Chapel.
Doug is survived by his children, Elden (Lynn) Johnson, Raymond (Heide) Johnson all of Rush City, Steve (Bridget) Johnson of Dallas, Texas, Merrilee Johnson of Isanti, Doug Johnson, Jr. of Rush City; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers, Donald (Mardell) Johnson of Arden Hills, Alton (Lynn) Johnson of Rush City; sister, Darla Keesling of Rockford; sisters-in-law, Donna Johnson of Rush City, Lila Johnson of Mora; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Gladys Johnson; twin brothers, James Johnson and John Johnson.
Douglas William Johnson, Sr. was born May 9, 1938 to Raymond and Gladys (Rich) Johnson in Minneapolis, Minn.
Doug spent his youth in Spring Lake Park when it was still farmland, moved to Rush City in 1952 where he developed many lifelong friends. Doug joined the Navy in 1955 and worked as a radio operator on the carrier USS Shangri-La. After the Navy he started a 50-plus year career driving truck mostly working long hauls to the west coast. He made so many trips he could recite the name of every town between Minneapolis and Los Angeles in order from memory. He drove for companies such as Fingerhut and Tonka Toys before venturing out on his own as an owner/operator, hauling everything from logs to toys to produce for Super Valu to mine castings and cedar siding. Doug loved the road and was always proud of his safety record. Though trucking was his main occupation he also farmed and owned Rush City Oil at one point.
In the late 1980’s, Doug made his home on 40 acres in Wahkon, where he made many more friends. Doug loved living there in the country and left this world peacefully in the home he built, just as he wished.
Doug enjoyed hunting and fishing. So much so he experienced moose hunting trips to Canada and Northern Minnesota, halibut fishing in Alaska, and countless trips to Canada to catch pike, walleye and lake trout. He also enjoyed entertaining by having a great turkey/pig roast with his friends and family with a keg or two of beer.