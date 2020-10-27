Douglas Anderson, 67, Isle - obituary

Douglas James Anderson “Woody”, of Isle, Minnesota, age 67, passed away on October 19, 2020.
There will be a Celebration of Life on May 31, 2021, at 12 noon, at the Doug Anderson residence.
Arrangements by Mille Lacs Funeral and Cremation Services, Isle, MN. www.methvenfuneralhome.com.
Doug’s biggest love was his family. He will forever be cherished and remembered by his beloved wife, Christine; children, Douglas Carl and Miranda Lynn; and grandchildren, Anthony, Cassandra, Taylar, his “princess” Lyric and his “duchess” Tennessee; great-niece, Hayley. Doug will also be missed by his sisters, Kathi and Bobbi.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Doris and father Robert; sisters, Jodi and Patricia; and niece Becky.
He was born at St. Mary’s Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn., on March 16, 1953. At the age of 18 Doug joined the United States Navy and served from 1972 to 1974. He met his wife in 1974 and they were married in 1977 and shared 43 years of wonderful memories. They enjoyed going to the Twin’s ballgames, camping and NASCAR races.
RIP Husband and Father “We love you so much,” your family.
