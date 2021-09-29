Douglas Durell Hansen

75, of Isle, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021 in Hallett Cottages, Crosby. He was born March 28, 1946 in Minneapolis to Theodore and Lucelia (Smith) Hansen. Douglas was united in marriage to Nancy Larson on November 9, 1974 in Minneapolis.
Douglas is preceded in death by his parents.
Douglas is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Hansen of Isle; brother, Bruce (Mae) Hansen of Southampton, New Jersey; brothers-in-law, John (Carolyn) Larson of Burlington, Iowa and Tom (Valerie) Larson of Boone, Iowa; sister-in-law, Carol McCutcheon of Rogers, Arkansas; nieces, nephews and friends.
A celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials are preferred to the Minnesota Nongame Wildlife Fund (https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/nongame/donate/index_eagle.html) and St. Croix Hospice. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.