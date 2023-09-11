Douglas McDonald

passed away on September 5, 2023 peacefully at home. Doug is the son of Barry McDonald and Barbara (Gustafson). He was born on January 9, 1958.
Douglas grew up in North Minneapolis. Later in life he moved to Isle, MN to be close to his mom.
