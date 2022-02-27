Naawaakwegiizhig, Douglas Sam, age 55 of Onamia, MN, died on February 22, 2022. Visitation will begin at 7 PM Friday, February 25, 2022, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Reservation. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Reservation with Nazhike officiating. Interment will be in the Vineland Burial Grounds.
Naawaakwegiizhig, Douglas Sam was born on July 29, 1966, in San Francisco, California to Doug and Christine Sam. He enjoyed visiting with friends and spending time with his grandchildren. Doug liked to spend his time driving his truck, listening to music, and going to the casino.
He is survived by his significant other, Ginger Weyaus; daughters, April Weyaus, Sierra (Gerald) Sam, Tes Sam; sons, Dallas Sam, Kort Lueck; sisters, Mickey (Phillip) Sam, Marsha Sam; grandchildren, Riley, Sean, Terrance, Arieauna, Michael, Kayloni, Jay, Lakota; and many aunts, uncles, relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Doug and Christine Sam; daughter, Serena Sam; brothers, Dallas, Doran, Joseph; sisters, Rebecca, Maxine; nieces, Charlotte, Raquel, and Camille.
