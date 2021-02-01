Duane J. Anderson died on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 at the Princeton Elim Home. He was 84 years old.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at Dresser-Methven Funeral Home in Mora with Fr. Derek Wiechmann officiating. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Burial with military honors by Mora American Legion Post 201 will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery. A full obituary will be in next week’s paper.
Arrangements by Dresser-Methven Funeral and Cremation Service.
