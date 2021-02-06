Duane Joseph Anderson died on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 at the Princeton Elim Home. He was 84 years old.
Duane was born on May 19, 1936 at his home in Grasston to Ralph and Julia (Otremba) Anderson. He was the third of four children. As a child, he grew up in Grasston and graduated from high school in Braham in 1952. He served for five years in the U.S. Army Reserve. He received an honorable discharge to tend to his parent’s farm after the death of his father. Shortly after, he was introduced to Sharon Tetnowski and they were united in marriage on Aug. 13, 1960. Together they raised five children. In 1994 they divorced. Two years later, Duane met Bev Tulenchik and they spent 15 plus years together. As Parkinson’s robbed his life slowly, he relinquished his farming to his sons in 2015.
Duane was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed trapping, hunting, fishing, playing softball, dancing, camping and spending time with children. They have always been a soft spot in his heart.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Julia Anderson; his siblings: Arlene O’Brien, Virgil Anderson and Geraldine Cahill.
Duane is survived by his children: LeAnn Anderson, Debbie (Roy) Dunaway, Greg Anderson, Lisa Anderson and Dale Anderson; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; former wife, Sharon Anderson, as well as other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at Dresser-Methven Funeral Home in Mora with Fr. Derek Wiechmann officiating. Music will be provided by Marie Grundberg. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Mora. Military honors will be provided by Mora American Legion Post 201.
Arrangements by Dresser-Methven Funeral and Cremation Services.