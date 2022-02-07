Edward Joseph Pelarski Jr., an 87-year-old resident of Garrison, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at the Milaca Elim Home.
He was born on July 21, 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota to Ida (Olsen) and Edward Pelarski Sr. Edward married Marjorie Canfield on March 26, 1960 and lived in Garrison for 62 years. Edward worked at Scorpion Manufacturing in Crosby, Minnesota and was self employed owning his own construction company. Edward also retired from the Garrison Fire Department after 29 years of service as a volunteer fire fighter. Edward also spent time as the Assistant Fire Chief.
Services for Edward held at 11:00AM on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Our Lady Fatima Catholic Church in Garrison, Minnesota with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment at the Garrison Cemetery. Masks are requested as well as the church will be providing an area separate from the sanctuary for covid protocol.
Edward is survived by his wife, Marjorie; children, Dennis and wife Gloria, Randy, Doug and wife Lynn, Russell, Danny and wife Elsa, Charlie and wife Patty; eight grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; two great-great-great grandchildren; siblings, Carol Gravel, Gordon Pelarski, Patty (Jim) Wesseling.
Preceded in death by his parents, Edward Sr. and Ida; siblings, Burton, Leroy, and Wayne.
Caring for Ed and his family
Halvorson Taylor Funeral Home
Brainerd 218-829-3581
To plant a tree in memory of Edward Pelarski, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.