Eleanore Amanda Torgerson
September 15, 1930 – April 20, 2020
Eleanore Amanda Torgerson, 89, died Monday April 20, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona of heart failure.
Eleanore worked at McGlynn’s Bakery for many years as bakery manager in Minneapolis and is remembered as a fair and supportive supervisor. In 1979 she and her husband Eldon “Torgy” retired to Onamia. Although neither of them hardly retired, taking jobs when they moved to Onamia. In Onamia, she worked in as an Activities Director at the local nursing home. Eleanore was an active member Bethany Lutheran Church and of the local community, serving on local boards and volunteer work including the county fair board, Mille Lacs Council on Aging, the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW, the local Senior Center, volunteer at the County Fair, Onamia Days and took many shifts at the local information booth. She maintained a commercial driver’s license so she could drive the bus for the local Red Hats group and their many outings around the state.
She is survived by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and her many friends. Nothing meant more to her than spending time with her family and friends. The little camper out back in Onamia served as a haven particularly for her visiting grandchildren and great grandchildren. Many happy nights were spent playing games and laughing in the little camper.
She is preceded in death by her husband Eldon “Torgy” Torgerson and her son Robert Torgerson.
Eleanore is remembered for her strength and love for her family and dear friends.
A memorial service will be held on August 20, 2022, at 11:00 am at Bethany Lutheran Church at 500 Lindquist Avenue in Onamia, MN. Food and Fellowship will follow at the Church.
“Perhaps they are not the stars, but rather openings in Heaven where the love of our lost ones pours through and shines down upon us to let us know they are happy” – Anonymous
