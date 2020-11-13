Elmer Hatch, 74, Onamia - obituary

Elmer Hatch, age 74, of Onamia, Minnesota, passed way Wednesday, November 11, 2020, peacefully in his sleep at home.
Public visitation will be held Monday, Nov. 16, from 11 AM – 12 Noon at Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home in Milaca. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, a private family service and burial will follow the public visitation. All attending will be required to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.
Arrangements by Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home, Milaca.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Ramona; daughter, Connie Hatch of Coon Rapids; brother, Gerald of Milaca; also by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Morris, Chester, Carl, Leon and Manfred; sisters, Janette Haverstock, Ardell Bachman and Sylvia Aleshire and step-brother, Clifford Hatch.
Elmer Dean Hatch was born October 18, 1946 to Arthur and Elsie (Sandeen) Hatch in Milaca, Minn. He grew up in the Hillman area and attended country school and Milaca High School. Elmer served in the U.S. Army in 1965 for two years, part of the time in Germany. He was united in marriage to Ramona Talberg on June 28, 1969 in Minneapolis. They made their home in Minneapolis and Otsego and Elmer worked for FMC United Defense in Fridley until his early retirement. Elmer and Ramona then moved to the Onamia area and built a house where their beloved cabin had been. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing cribbage, visiting friends and family, traveling and Sudoku puzzles.
He was an easy going, friendly, quiet man. A loving husband, father and will be missed by many.
Commented