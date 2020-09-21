Elwood A. Flick, age 74, passed away at his home in St. Paul, Minnesota, on September 4, 2020, following a lengthy illness.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, Sept. 28, at 1 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Onamia.
Arrangements by Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home, Milaca.
Elwood is survived by his brothers, Roger and Ed (Kenny), both of the Twin Cities, as well as many friends and staff from both VOA and the Mille Lacs Area DAC.
Elwood was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Margaret; his older brother, Floyd; and his younger sister, Rosalinda.
Elwood was born Dec. 13, 1945, to Ed and Margaret (Johnson) Flick of Onamia. He resided, for the past 26 years, at homes operated by Volunteers of America, first in Princeton, Minn., and then later moving to St Paul to be closer to his brothers. While living at VOA in Princeton, Elwood attended the Mille Lacs County Area DAC in Princeton leaving many friends behind when he moved to St. Paul.
