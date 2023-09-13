Esther Marie Paschke, Ojibiikwe (Lady of the Head Waters), 87-year-old resident of Onamia, MN, passed away on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at Mille Lacs Health System in Onamia. Mass of Christian Burial held at 2 PM on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at St. Therese Little Flower Mission Church in Vineland, MN with Father Jerry Schik officiating. Burial will take place in the St. Therese Parish Cemetery immediately following mass. A visitation held from 1-2 p.m. at the church. Funeral arrangements are with Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Esther was born on March 29th, 1936, at Onigum Bay in Walker, MN, to the late Paul Graves and Rose (Shingobe) Barstow. Esther grew up with her 6 siblings and attended boarding school as a young girl. Esther had to grow up quickly and be a mother figure to her younger siblings. Esther was united in marriage to the love of her life, Arvid James Paschke Sr, on Sept 14th, 1968, in East Grand Forks, MN, where they raised a family of 10 children together. They later moved to the Mille Lacs Reservation in Onamia, where Esther continued to enjoy being a homemaker. Esther enjoyed gardening and canning with her husband Arvid, playing bingo with her mom, family bonfires, watching Elvis movies, cooking for her friends and family, the love and entertainment provided by her pet cats, and Of Course.....gambling at the casino. Esther was known for always having sweet treats on hand to share with unexpected company. Esther had a Great and Special love for her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her contagious smile and laughter, her generous heart and her strength, her great sense of humor, and her love for her family.