Eugene L. McKenzie passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Preceded in death by wife Lorraine of 68 years, brothers Dale, Lewey and Bill, sisters Nellie and Mae. Survived by son Taun (Debra), grandchildren Jamin (Lisa), Kristian (Dana) and Amanda (Andrew Novacheck), 6 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Gene was born on April 9, 1925, in Onamia, Minnesota to Leo and Margaret being the youngest of 6 children. As a young man, he was drafted into the Army during the Berlin crisis where he worked on dental research at the National Bureau of Standards in Washington D.C. He met and married Lorraine while working at 3M Company and they made their home in North St. Paul, Minnesota. He was again drafted into the Army at the start of the Korean War where he served as an X-Ray and Surgical Technician with the US Army Medical Corp in a MASH unit. While at 3M for 34 years, he held many leadership roles, but inventing was his passion, retiring as a Corporate Scientist with various patents.
He retired back to his hometown of Onamia on Mille Lacs Lake where he enjoyed his many friends, providing summer memories for his grandchildren, fishing, golfing, gardening, playing bridge and travelling. He continued to work as a 3M
Consultant, Arbitrator for the National Better Business Bureau and a senior driver safety course instructor for many years. His strong faith in the Lord allowed him to preach the sermon when assistance was needed by the church. All this while still trying to come up with new ideas to make a difference right up until the end of his life. His many detailed story telling conversations will be fondly remembered and missed by all.
A heartfelt thank you to Lake Song Assisted Living and the Mille Lacs Health System for giving him the loving care he received. A private funeral will take place at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Donations to your favorite charity in lieu of flowers are requested, please.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.