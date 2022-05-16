The memorial service celebrating the life of Frances Wulf of Onamia and formerly of Bertha, will be held at 11:00 on Friday, May 27, at the Johnson-Schuller Chapel in Wadena. Family and friends may gather at the Johnson-Schuller Chapel on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
Frances, age 76, passed away of on December 26, 2021 at Fairview Hospital in Wyoming, MN.
Frances Elsie Gierke was born to Harvey and Elsie ( Reno) Gierke on December 9, 1945 in Bertha, MN.
In younger years, Frances had a gypsy soul. After graduation from high school she went on to achieve a degree in cosmetology and accounting. Frances married the love of her life, Kevin Wulf on August 20, 1999, in Las Vegas, NV.
Camping and traveling with her family, including attending country music and casino concerts brought Frances joy. When at home she did various arts and crafts, including knitting and crocheting, and most recently diamond art. Outdoors she puttered in her flower garden or simply enjoyed time on the porch accompanied by her dogs and cats. Frances also loved to read and watch Hallmark and Lifetime movies.
Preceding Frances in death were her parents, Harvey Gierke and Elsie Avery; stepdad Henry Avery; son Brian Lamb; and sister, Janice Kasper.
Memories of Frances will be special to her husband, Kevin of Onamia; children, Jerry (Heather) Lamb of Fargo, ND, Dale (Aubrey) Lamb of Onamia, and Bonnie (Ken) Havard of Pearland, TX; and daughter-in-law, Judy Lamb of Bertha; 17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Joe Gierke of Bremerton, WA, Bobby Gierke of Tacoma, WA, Leroy "Butch" (Carol) Gierke of Mosses Lake, WA and Harry (Beverly) Geirke of Oriska, ND; along with numerous family members and friends. She loved each of them.
A special thank you goes to the Ralph and Dorothy Edwards family for always being there for Frances.
Honorary urn bearers will be Christian Lamb, Tyler Lamb, Jerry L. Lamb, Hunter Lamb, Caleb Lamb, Austin Lamb, Brice Rath, Jeremy and Jax Coborn, George Weber Jr and Hunter Weber.
Burial will be in Oak Valley Cemetery, Hewitt, MN.
Arrangements are with the Schuller Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, MN. (www.SchullerFamilyFH.com)
