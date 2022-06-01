Gary P. Brandl, 66, of Garrison, MN passed away May 21, 2022 surrounded by Greg, Nan, and Cindy.
Gary was a long-time resident of White Bear Lake, where he graduated with the class of 1973. He was a retired Teamster Foreman at Murphey Warehouse of Mpls. In retirement, Gary moved to the family cabin on Sullivan Lake of Hillman, MN.
Gary enjoyed a life time of trap shooting and duck and goose hunting. He started out as a trap boy at White Bear Rod and Gun Club, excelling at an early age at trap which lead to a lifetime of shooting sports. Gary was a former member of the Bald Eagle Sportsmen's Association of White Bear Lake and current member of Wealthwood Rod and Gun club, near Mille Lacs Lake. Through the years, Gary enjoyed training and raising Yellow Labrador Retrievers for bird hunting and companionship. At the family Cabin on Sullivan, Gary would entertain many friends, family and neighbors with his labs skillful running leaps off the end of the dock to retrieve. 'Gar' had an impish grin, a mischievous and unforgettable way of teasing and giggling that commanded a lot of attention and laughter with his storytelling. In his final years, Gary found comfort and contentedness, with his special friend Cindy. They lived a stones- throw from Mille Lacs Lake to which he loved.
He was preceded in death by parents Armand and Eleanor (Carpentier) Brandl.
Gary is survived by brother Greg of White Bear Lake, sister Nancy Carlson and her son Jacob Carlson of Park Rapids, and special friend Cindy Starkka, and yellow lab Babe of Garrison.
There will be a celebration of Gary's life planned for later this summer in accordance to the Brandl's 101 year celebration on Sullivan Lake. You may reach out to Greg and Nan to offer condolences and for further info about the event.
