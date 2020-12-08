Glenda Sanftner, 79, Mora - obituary

Glenda W. Sanftner, of Mora, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020, at her home in rural Mora. She was 79 years old.
A funeral service was held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mora with Fr. Derek Wiechmann officiating. Music was provided by Patty Paul and Joni Nelson. Inurnment will be in the spring of 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Mora.
Arrangements at the by the Akkerman Ingebrand Funeral Home of Mora. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
She is survived by children, Glen (Kelly) Sanftner, Rebecca (Paul Zimmerman), Roxanne (Jim) Staricha, Robin (Mike) Remer, Renee (Bert) Remer; grandchildren, KeAira, Tana, Ethan, Hunter, Kati, Ben, Seth, Jaden ,Aaron, Jennie, Angie, Adam, Andy, Patty, Bob, Alicia; 36 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Shona and Wendy Zimmerman; as well as many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Glenda was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Betty; husband, Russell; sister, Jacqueline (Lee) Anderly; brothers Leo and Roger Zimmerman; and a great-grandson.
Glenda was born June 1, 1941 in Cresco Iowa. She lived her first five years in Spring Valley, Minn., with her grandparents, Joseph and Emma Ptacek. She later relocated with her parents, Harry and Elizabeth (Ptacek) Zimmerman, to Winona, Minn., where she started school. The family moved around a few years before settling in Henderson, Minn. Her dad purchased the feed mill in town, which became a treasured memory for Glenda. She graduated from Henderson High School in 1959. She began studying at St. Ben’s College near St. Cloud intending to be a nun. Plans changed and she was united in marriage to Russell Sanftner on April 23, 1960 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Henderson. To this union five children were born.
Upon leaving the home Russell built in Henderson, the family moved to Braham, Minn. In the early 70’s they moved to the family farm north of Mora. In addition to full time wife and mother, Glenda worked several jobs before going to the plastic factory in Mora. She worked many years there and made several long lasting friendships. When she retired she devoted her time to family and friends. She cherished her moments with kids and grandkids visiting relatives, lunch with friends, road trips with special travel buddies, sharing old pictures, letters, and family heirlooms.