Gloria Ann Westling

Gloria Westling passed away at the North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, MN on October 19th, 2022, with her family by her side. She was married to Raymond Darrel Westling on June 9th, 1962, and they enjoyed 59 timeless years of marriage. They started their family in McGrath, raised them together in Warman and later returned to McGrath to enjoy retirement. Together they raised their two daughters and over 30 foster children. One of her foster children told how she never really knew the love of a hug but does today because of Gloria and Ray.
Gloria was one of 3 children born to George Thomsen and Lettie (Bartholomew) Thomsen on February 19, 1944, in Aitkin County, MN. She lived in the Mora and McGrath area all of her life. Gloria graduated from high school and later pursued her calling as a registered nurse graduating from Anoka Ramsey College with a bachelor's degree. Gloria dedicated her life to so many. She was a nurse in the local hospital for many years, home health nurse, and very passionate in her faith at Grace Lutheran Church. Gloria was a staple in both the Mora and McGrath communities including being the Mayor of McGrath for several years.
Gloria loved her kids, grandkids, great-grandkids, and many foster children. She was a "Candy Pusher" and passed out candy to everyone! She enjoyed classic country music, going to her cabin, dancing with her loving husband, knitting, crocheting, & embroidering, putting puzzles together, visiting with family, birds, and reading magazines. Gloria's leadership, kindness and love for others extended into her Assisted Living home where she quickly became very close to the Activities Director Molly. There, she enjoyed Bingo and was the Bingo caller, she held dvd concert nights to listen to various music artists, enjoyed painting, and made a lot of friends. Her family teased her that she was RUNNING THE PLACE! She taught so many people in life to love unconditionally.
Gloria was preceded in death by her husband Raymond, parents George & Lettie, and 1 sister Irene. She is survived by her brother Ronald, her two daughters, Gail McGuire (Martin), Wyoming MN and Colleen Koran, McGrath MN as well as over 30 foster children, 6 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, In-laws, Nieces and Nephews, and many many friends.
Visitation will be held from 11:00AM until 1:00PM on Tuesday, November 1st, 2022, at the Dresser-Methven Funeral Home in Mora. Funeral services to follow at 1:00PM with Pastor John Thomson officiating. Burial will be at the Grace Lutheran Cemetery in McGrath MN following the funeral.