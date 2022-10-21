Gloria Ann Westling

Gloria Westling passed away at the North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, MN on October 19th, 2022, with her family by her side. She was married to Raymond Darrel Westling on June 9th, 1962, and they enjoyed 59 timeless years of marriage. They started their family in McGrath, raised them together in Warman and later returned to McGrath to enjoy retirement. Together they raised their two daughters and over 30 foster children. One of her foster children told how she never really knew the love of a hug but does today because of Gloria and Ray.

Gloria was one of 3 children born to George Thomsen and Lettie (Bartholomew) Thomsen on February 19, 1944, in Aitkin County, MN. She lived in the Mora and McGrath area all of her life. Gloria graduated from high school and later pursued her calling as a registered nurse graduating from Anoka Ramsey College with a bachelor's degree. Gloria dedicated her life to so many. She was a nurse in the local hospital for many years, home health nurse, and very passionate in her faith at Grace Lutheran Church. Gloria was a staple in both the Mora and McGrath communities including being the Mayor of McGrath for several years.