Gordon William Kohlgraf (76) passed away on January 2, 2022 at St. Clare's in Mora, MN. He was born in Braham, MN on July 9, 1945. He was the son of George Joseph Kohlgraf and Minnie Kathryn (Behrmann) Kohlgraf. He attended McGrath and Onamia schools. He worked on the Soo Line Railroad, the Isle Co-op, and had a 40 year career at North Pine Electric (ECE). He married Judy (Tramm) Oslin in 1965. They had 2 children Lisa and Jeff together. On July 12 of 1986 he married Debra (Debi) Steward. They were Married for 22 years before she passed away.
He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and his great grandchildren, playing softball, hunting, going out west to the wagon train, riding motorcycle and golf cart. You would often find him sitting by Hardware Hank, keeping an eye on the town.
He is survived by his brother Arnold (Mary Anne), his children Lisa and Jeff (Kia), his grandchildren Lucas, Alex (Blair), Kyle (Dominique), Brandon (Jennifer), Abby (Cody), Evan (Morgan), Skyler, Bryce, Emylee & Kenley. Great grand kids: Teagan, Louise, Kendra, Letty & Rhett, his son in law Randy, his mother in law Donna Pengra, and his nephews Kerry, Korey, and Kelly. He is preceded in death by his parents George and Minnie and his wife Debi. He will be missed by all who know him.
Funeral service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Isle, Saturday January 15, 2022. Visitation 10 am, service 11 am. Luncheon to follow.
