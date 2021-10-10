Funeral services for Grace Manthie, age 85, of Milaca, were held Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church in Milaca. Interment followed at Borgholm Cemetery near Bock.
Grace Marie Manthie was born June 3, 1936 to Eldred and Helen (Winje) Jacobson in Cannon Falls, Minnesota. When she and her siblings were young, the family moved to a farm near Bock. Grace attended school in Milaca.
Grace and Albert were married October 16, 1954. They were married for 66 years, just six days shy of their 67th anniversary.
She worked for the Milaca Elim Home for 45 years, starting August 1, 1967. She cared for people with her job, but she was always there to help someone in need, whether it be a place to stay, a ride to an appointment, or simply a cup of coffee. Grace and Al hosted many family and friend gatherings over the years. She loved to have people around and loved to entertain.
Grace passed away October 9, 2021 at her home.
She is survived by her husband, Albert of Milaca; sons, Gary (Karen) of Milaca, Curt (Linda) of Milaca, Vern (Laurie) of Boise, Idaho, Scott (Wendy) of Mora, and Darwin (Jeannie) of Foreston; grandchildren, Jennifer, Janita, Jerrik, Julena, Chris, Mike, Jessi, Kari, Kasaundra, JoAnna, Luke, Melissa, Michelle, Cole, John, and Tim; 29 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren on the way; brothers, Erling and Luther; sisters, Rachel, Gladys, and Sharon; also by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Grace was preceded in death by her parents, Eldred and Helen Jacobson; brothers, Bernard, Allan, Orville, Stan, and Harold; sisters, Aldora and Ruth; and great-grandson, Tate.