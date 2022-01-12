Gregory James Tabor, 64, of Garrison passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at his home.
He was born March 28, 1957 in St Paul, Minnesota to James and Mary Lou Tabor. Attended School at St Bernard's in St Paul, and graduated from Lake of the Woods High School in 1975.
He married Carol Asp and that union produced 3 daughters, Kelli, Kristi and Kammi. In September 1987 he married Debra Scholz in Hudson, WI this union produced 2 children, James and Katherine.
He worked a variety of jobs, his favorites being Co-Owner of Little Whitefish Resort & Cafe from March 2004 until June 2015, concurrent with being a custodian at Onamia Public School. He ended his working career at Grand Casino Mille Lacs.
He was preceded in death by Father James, Mother Mary Lou (Bohl), mother-in-law Donna Scholz, father-in-law Richard Scholz and Step mother-in-law Dodie Winchester Scholz. He is survived by his wife of 34 years Debra (Scholz) Tabor, children, James (Holly), Katie. 2 grandchildren Addison & Russell (RJ), brother Rick (Tami), daughters from previous marriage with 7 grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Interment will be Noon, Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Forest Hill Cemetery in Milaca with a Celebration of Greg's Life to follow from 1-3 PM at HC Event Center in Milaca.
A memorial bench will be placed at Onamia Public School in his remembrance.
