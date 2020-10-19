Gregory Tidholm, 88, Aitkin - obituary

Gregory Delor Tidholm, 88 of Aitkin, Minnesota, died Friday, October 16, 2020, at his home on Mille Lacs Lake.
A celebration of Gregory’s life will be held at a later date with burial in the Bock Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to Knute Nelson Home/Hospice Care of Brainerd-Baxter. Send donations in Gregory’s name to: Knute Nelson Foundation, Attn. Katy Perry, 420 12th Ave. E. Alexandria, MN. 56308. Or go to Knute Nelson.org.
Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Aitkin. To leave a message of condolence please go to www.srtfuneral.com.
Gregory is survived by his wife of over 64 years, Joan Tidholm; sons, Michael Tidholm of Lakeville and Jeff Tidholm (Paula Pap) of Aitkin; daughter, Carrie (Tidholm) VanSickle (Craig) of Park Rapids; grandchildren, Kyle VanSickle (Kristin), Steven VanSickle (Melissa), Scott VanSickle (Mackenzie), Meghan (Tidholm) Burke (Brandon), Garrett Tidholm (Kyla), Natalie (Tidholm) Littlefield (Cory), Matthew Tidholm, Nikki Nicko (Lon), and Cody Zink; great-grandchildren, Liam, Zander, and Soren VanSickle, Nolan and Leona VanSickle, Teagan VanSickle, Adrianne and Blayke Burke, Wyatt and Haven Tidholm, Walker Littlefield, and Henry Nicko; niece, Jina Lee Worth.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Donna Worth.
He was born September 27, 1932, in Minneapolis to William and Medora (Smith) Tidholm. He graduated from Minneapolis Central High School. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving in the Korean War from December 1952 until June 1954. He was awarded the Korean Service Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, and the United Nations Service Medal. Gregory entered civilian life again at age 21 by owning and operating his first Texaco Service Station in Saint Louis Park. He would go on throughout his career to own and operate other full-service stations including towing and private snowplowing services in Hopkins and Burnsville. On October 29, 1955, Gregory was united in marriage to Joan Doris (Peterson) at Holy Name Church in Minneapolis. He loved living on Mille Lacs Lake where he enjoyed the outdoors fishing and hunting, especially goose hunting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.