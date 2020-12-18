Gregory Wind, 48, Onamia - obituary

Ayaabens, Gregory “Greg” Aaron Wind, 48-year-old resident of Onamia, Minn., passed away on December 13, 2020 in St. Cloud, Minn.
Visitation was held on Wednesday, Dec. 16, at District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe reservation. Funeral ceremony was on Thursday, Dec. 17, at District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe reservation with Baabiitaw officiating. Interment was in the Vineland Burial Grounds.
Arrangements were with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
He is survived by his children, Heaven Molash, Jonah Molash, and Gavin Barney; brothers, Jason Wind, Travis Smith, Derek Smith, Tyler Wind, and Blaine Beaulieu; sisters, Danielle (Dan) Smith, Tara Smith, and Shauna Beaulieu; uncles, Clyde (Jean) Wind, and Larry Wind; aunts, Eloise Wind, and Joyce (Ray) Trudell; and many loving relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dale Wind; mother, Jacquelyn Boyd; son, Hunter Aaron Wind; brother, Dale Wind Jr.; sisters, Shawna Smith and Cassandra Beaulieu; grandparents, Sonny Wind and Dorothy Sam-Wind; uncles, Duane Wind, and Virgil Wind.
Ayaabens, Gregory “Greg” Wind was born on February 24, 1972, in Onamia, Minn., to Dale Wind and Jacquelyn Boyd. He enjoyed playing basketball, shooting pool, and listening to music. Greg liked to spend his time with his brothers and cousins.