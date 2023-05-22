Harvey R Exsted

Harvey Ray Exsted of Isle, MN, passed away on Wednesday, May 10th at his home in Isle. Harvey was 90 years old.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 12:00pm to 3:00pm on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Join family and friends for lunch and to share memories at the Wahkon Inn. (Wahkon, MN)
