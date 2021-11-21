Ma'iingan, Hazel Buckanaga, age 21, died on November 17, 2021.
Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation. A Funeral Ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation with Gisibaganeb officiating interment will be in the Vineland Burial Grounds.
Ma'iingan, Hazel was born on January 25, 2000, in Onamia, Minnesota to Jenny Joseph and Curtis Buckanaga. Hazel Elia Buckanaga belonged to the Sturgeon Clan and was proud to belong to the Leach Lake and MLB Nations. She had a good sense of humor along with a good taste and variety in music. Hazel carried her family in so many ways. Her love was heavy, but her presence was soft. She loved to be close to the water. Hazel loved her siblings deeply. She had a special relationship with her grandmother, Carol White. Hazel loved to hang out with her friends and always wanted everyone to have a good time. She was devoted to the Midewiwin Lodge, the Ojibwe culture, and her family. She had a special relationship with each of her siblings.
Hazel was preceded in death by her grandpa, Charles Buckanaga; great-grandpa, Ben Sam; sister, Cedar Buckanaga; baby cousin, Windy Morrison Jr.; auntie, Bonnie White.
She is survived by her mother, Jenny Joseph; father, Curtis Buckanaga; siblings, Charli (Carlos) Buckanaga, Giniw Buckanaga, Oginii Joseph, Rayne Northrup, Curtis Buckanaga Jr., Ezhashowe Buckanaga, Jathan Joseph, Ameliyah Joseph, Stevie Stewart, Junior Stewart, Myssie Stewart, Miskwaanakwadook Buckanaga, Mawandoobinesiik Buckanaga; and her unborn, sister; grandmothers, Carol White, and Kokum (Rick) Hazel Joseph; great-grandmother, Elfreda Sam; papa, Robert Sam-Kegg Sr.; nephew, Carlos Zamora Jr.; and many cousins.