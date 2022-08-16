Helen Elaine Jarvi (Lund) of Crosslake, MN, formerly of Coon Rapids and McGregor MN passed away suddenly on August 2, 2020, with her daughter Susan at her side.
She was born September 27, 1930, in East Lake, MN to Alvin and Helen (Magnuson) Lund. She grew up on the family farm in Lawler, MN and graduated from McGregor High School in 1949.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Alvin, her husband Clifford, sisters Roselyn Lund and Lenore Nelson and brother Luverne (Bud) Lund. Helen was survived by her children and their spouses Barbara Pearson (Tony), Susan Kavanaugh (Tim), Kathryn Baldwin (Brian), grandchild Kaitlyn Roach (Rex) and great-grandchildren Braylin and Miles Roach, sisters Lorrayne (Dollie) Widstrom, Marlene Mackey, and Joyce (Pat) Ward and many other special relatives and friends.
Helen raised her 3 girls in Anoka/Coon Rapids. Throughout her entire life, she remained the most loving, wonderful mother that we girls could ever have. She always thought of us first and was self-sacrificing for her family. Mom had one grandchild, Kaitlyn, that she was always very close to. They had a special bond. Mom was fortunate enough to live long enough to get to meet and enjoy her great-grandchildren, Braylin and Miles. They brought unending enjoyment and love into her life.
A funeral will be held at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel at 7348 Excelsior Road, Baxter, MN on August 25, 2022. Visitation will be at 10 am with the service at 11 am.
On August 5, 2022, Helen's eldest daughter, Barbara, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly. Mom passed away during Covid so we were unable to have a funeral for her. Now, the funeral will be together and we are positive that they would have wanted it this way. Our hearts break at the loss of these two. The are together now.
To plant a tree in memory of Helen Jarvi as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
