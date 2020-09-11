Helen Nord, Mora - obituary

Helen Marie Nord (nee Fredin) of Mora, Minnesota, formerly of East Bethel and SE Minneapolis passed peacefully on Sunday, September 6, 2020.
A Celebration of Helen’s life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by the Akkerman Ingebrand Funeral Home of Mora.
She is survived, loved and missed by daughter, Denece Strandlund; son, Dave (Sigrid); grandchildren, Katie Strandlund, Steve Strandlund, Jr. (Kayti), Seth and Sam Nord; great-grandsons, Hayden and Hudson Strandlund; brother, Kenneth (Lucille) Fredin of Isle, brother-in-law Robert Nord of Plymouth; numerous nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, great-grand nieces and nephews as well as many friends and family.
Helen was preceded in death by husband, Richard; daughter, Debra; sister and brother-in-law, Sandra and Leroy Nelson; brother, Stanley Fredin; and sister-in-law, Clarice Nord.
Helen was born on July 9, 1930 to Mabel E. (Kilmer) and Mauritz E. Fredin in Mille Lacs County, Minn., and later moved to Isle, where she graduated Isle High School in 1948. She married Richard in 1950 and when he returned after serving in Korea, they settled in SE Minneapolis where she gave birth to “the 3 D’s”. In 1973 they built a home in East Bethel and relocated to Fish Lake in Mora in 1993. She moved to St. Clare Living Community in 2012.
Helen touched many lives with her kindness and generosity – she was a wonderful hostess and effortless cook, loved to bake and was the finishing touch on many of Richard and Debbie’s craft projects. She was a quilter, knitter, bird watcher and set the bar for making potato salad. She had a wry humor and a solid relationship with God, most recently at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brunswick.
