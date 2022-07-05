Neegonigobo, Henry Bonga, Jr. age 85 of Breezy Point, MN died on June 29, 2022. Visitation will begin at 7 PM on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 10 AM on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation with Nazhike officiating. Interment will be in the Vineland Burial Grounds.
Neegonigobo, Henry Bonga Jr. was born on December 5, 1936, to Caroline and Henry Bonga Sr. Since the 1970's Hank Bonga has been working tirelessly to advance American Indians. From his work at American Indian Centers in Detroit and Chicago, to writing (and receiving) grants that supported programing for Native artists and housing for Elders. In the late 1990's he and his wife Carol owned and operated Kathio Trading Company, a Northwoods themed specialty gift shop within Grand Casino Mille Lacs. He was most proud of the work with Excorp Medical along with Dan Miller. He will be greatly missed by all.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; daughters, Kim Brock, Lisa (Kurt) Handlend-Liebold, Tina (Roger) Pawlu; sons, Henry (Rebecca) Bonga, III, Sean (Theresa) Bonga, Jeff Bonga, Ryan (Moe) Antone; and many, many, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Caroline and Henry Bonga Sr.; and sisters, Jeannie and Patricia.
