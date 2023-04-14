Ione Lorraine Bryant passed away March 29th, 2023 at her home in Isle Minnesota. Ione was born in Little Fork MN to Ida (Skahl) and John "Leonard" Carlson December 26th , 1938.
Ione attended primary school in her home town of Big Falls, MN. After ninth grade, she bussed to Little Fork, Minnesota high school. Ione graduated in 1956 as salutatorian of her class.
After graduation, Ione and her good friend Sybil moved to Minneapolis. They shared a "funky" apartment and attended school learning to make computer punch cards.
Ione missed her family and friends, however, and moved back to Big Falls. There she took a job as a secretary at the school. Soon after moving home, she met her future husband, Jim Bryant. They married and moved to McGrath, MN where Ione worked on a chicken farm.
Eventually, they moved first to Fairmont, MN and then in 1971 to Isle, MN. They started an upholstery shop. Ione also worked at the antique shop in Isle, volunteered at the food co-op and delivered meals-on-wheels.
Ione's hobbies included baking, gardening, crafting, quilting, and garage saling. Her dinner rolls and onion dill bread were unbeatable. Her greatest pleasure was enjoying the company of friends and sharing an occasional lutefisk dinner.
Ione is preceded in death by her parents; her brother Harold Carlson; and her husband Jim Bryant. She is survived by her daughter Lenore and her step-daughter Char Darling; her neices, Connie Bryant and Julie Sorenson; and her nephews, Richard Bryant and Kenneth Bryant.
A celebration of life is being planned for on June 17th, 2023.
To plant a tree in memory of Ione Bryant as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.