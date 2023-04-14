Ione Bryant

Ione Lorraine Bryant passed away March 29th, 2023 at her home in Isle Minnesota. Ione was born in Little Fork MN to Ida (Skahl) and John "Leonard" Carlson December 26th , 1938.

Ione attended primary school in her home town of Big Falls, MN. After ninth grade, she bussed to Little Fork, Minnesota high school. Ione graduated in 1956 as salutatorian of her class.

