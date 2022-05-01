Ira ""Mike"" G. White

Ira G. "Mike" White (Menoominikeijin), age 83 of Embarrass died Friday, April 15, 2022 in his home of natural causes. He was born September 5, 1938 in Hayward, WI the son of Ira O. and Evelyn (Morgan) White; and graduated from Orr High School. He married Janet Marie Rasula on November 10, 1956. They made their home in Mountain Iron prior to moving to Embarrass about 27 years ago. Mike was employed at the Pioneer Underground Mine in Ely and later at Minntac. He was a jack-of-all trades with the ability to fix anything. He always had a work project to putz on, whether it was repairing cars, or painting them, welding, and loved to go ricing.
Mike is survived by children: Michael (Betsy Phillips) White of Angora, Mark (Dawn Aho) of Iron, Robert (Barb) White of Garrison, and Bonnie (Bradley) Mayry of Cherry; siblings: Charles (Diane) White of Blaine and Margaret (Melvin) Samuelson of Wyoming, MN; sisters-in-law: Louella Zappa of Coon Rapids and Kathleen (Gale) Rostvit of Eveleth; grandchildren: Gary, Ira, Angela, Brenda, Thomas, Shaina, Dawn, Tia, Ashley, Adam, Abby and Aliisa; 9 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife: Janet; son: Thomas; and siblings: Edwin and Corrine.
The Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tower. Pastor Liz Cheney will officiate. A gathering time for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the service at the church.
Family services provided by Bauman-Vermilion, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Tower. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com .
To plant a tree in memory of Ira White as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.