Jack Neal Spetz

Jack N. Spetz, 75, of Aitkin, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 in North Memorial Health Hospital, Robbinsdale. He was born March 26, 1947 in Moose Lake to George and Ruth (Erickson) Spetz. Jack was united in marriage to Paula Eckenberg on June 1, 1968 in St. Louis Park. Jack was an avid sportsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, playing pickle ball and the lake life. Jack and Paula enjoyed vacationing at Tybee Island, Georgia where Jack ocean fished. Jack especially enjoyed watching his grandkids play hockey and lacrosse. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Jack is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Jennifer Eckers; 2 brothers, Jim and Jerry Spetz.
Jack is survived by his loving wife, Paula Spetz; son, Jason Spetz; grandchildren, Holly and Daniel Eckers; sister, Janet (Kurt) Libby; son-in-law, Scott Eckers; other relatives and friends.
Services will be Friday, July 15, at 11 AM in Bethesda Lutheran Church, Malmo with Pastor James Muske officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to the Frauenshuh Cancer Center in memory of Jennifer Eckers or Bethesda Lutheran Church, Malmo. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.