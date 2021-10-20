James Anthony Hawkins, 67, of Isle, passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021 in Riverwood Healthcare Center, Aitkin. He was born April 18, 1954 in Chicago, Illinois to Joseph and Mary (Leitner) Hawkins. Jim worked at Hawkins Sawmill for many years and also owned and operated his own business, Hawkins Heating and Plumbing. He also farmed beef cattle for over 40 years. He enjoyed fishing, music, eating seafood (crab legs being his favorite) and especially spending time with his family. Jim was always willing to give a helping hand to anyone. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents.
Jim is survived by his significant other, Sue Hawkins; 3 daughters, Jessica (Sean Cadotte) Hawkins, Amanda (Jake) Strecker and Malissa (John) Hawkins-Ciceron; 2 sons, James (Martha) Hawkins and Micheal Hawkins; grandchildren, Faith, Tyler, Anthony, Alexis, Tucker, William, Paige and Aiden; siblings, Thomas (Lori) Hawkins, Timothy (Anna) Hawkins, Laura (Mark) Dunphy and Jennifer (Dale) Kragt; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Services will be Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 1 PM in Holden Lutheran Church, Isle. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Holden Cemetery, Seavey Township. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.