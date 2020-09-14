James Berry, 51, St. Cloud - obituary

On Friday, September 11, 2020, James Lee Berry, loving husband, and father passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack at the age of 51 at the St. Cloud Hospital cardiac ICU.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at the Munsinger Gardens at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, in St. Cloud, Minn., with a reception to follow at his favorite watering hole the Lincoln Depot at 5 p.m. Flowers and donations can be brought to the ceremony or mailed to 850 Rice St #204, St. Paul, MN 55117 C/O Billie Jo Berry.
Jim is survived by his wife, Julie; stepfather, Delmer; his four sisters Patti, Erica, Cammy and Sheila; one brother,Wayne; and his seven children, Billie, Amanda, Tasha, Heather, Chauntel, Shannon and James; as well as his 21 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy, Christopher, Rose and Billy; and sister, Denise.
Jim was born on May 26, 1969, to Dorothy and Christopher Hart in The Pas, Manitoba, Canada. He was raised in Isle, Minnesota, by Rose (Delmer Scott) and Billy Berry.
Jim was married to his loving wife Julie on August 29, 2003. He had five girls from his first marriage and his two stepchildren with Julie: Billie Jo Berry (Ricky), Amanda Rock (Wade), Tasha Chapman (Josh), Heather Gfroerer (Clinton), Chauntel Preciado, Shannon Smith (Joe) and James Beals.
Jim had a zest for life and was the life of the party. He poured his heart and soul into his work. Jim instilled his inspiring work ethic into his children. His passions were his many family and friends. Some of his hobbies were fishing, camping anywhere, and singing in his one-man band karaoke. Jim was a light in many peoples lives and was always the first one to lend a helping hand to anyone.
