James Christenson, 71, Brainerd - obituary

James Robert Christenson, age 71, of Brainerd, Minnesota, passed away at his home on Tuesday, December 29, 2020.
A celebration will be held at a later date.
Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Jason (Carmen) Christenson and Justin Christenson; stepdaughters, Jessica Miller and Nicolle Miller; grandchildren, Lindsi, Matthew and Nathan; step-grandchildren: Gracia, Liam, Brad, Jesse, Bailey and Sam.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and significant other, Mary Miller.
James was born in Minneapolis to Lyle and Rose (Zappia) Christenson on September 18, 1949.
James served his country in the U.S. Air Force and worked as a book binder for Bang Printing. James was an avid bird watcher, keeping a close eye on the hummingbirds. He also enjoyed his flower gardens, especially his lillies. James and Mary liked to travel. He also loved spending time with family and friends, including weekly coffee meetings.