James "Jim" Crisp, 58-year-old resident of Onamia, MN passed away on November 5, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held on November 18, 2021, at 11 AM at Faith Lutheran Church in Isle, MN. Visitation will be held 1 hr. prior to services at Faith Lutheran Church.
James "Jim" Charles Crisp was born on November 27, 1962, in Saginaw, Michigan to Bill and Shirley Crisp. He served in the United States Air Force where he delivered over 250 babies. Jim had a passion for floral design. He also built many homes and remodeled dozens more. Jim loved the outdoors and feeding the wildlife.
James "Jim" Crisp is survived by his husband and the love of his life, Raymond Mathews; Mother, Shirley Crisp; Sisters, Kim (Mark) Griffth, Jill Crisp; Nephews, Brandon Crisp, Johnathan Griffth; Sister-in-law, Kimberly Mathews; and many good friends that became family.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Crisp; sister, Janet Crisp.