Janet Ann Taylor, formerly of Isle, MN, died on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids. She was 75 years old.
Janet was born in Shakopee, Minnesota to John and Doris (Doty) Taylor on January 30, 1947.
Janet lived, worked and raised her family in the Wahkon-Isle area before moving to Kentucky to be closer to family. She worked at Lindey Little Joes before going to work at the Wahkon Municipal Liquor store, she later went to work for the Isle Municipal liquor store until her retirement at the age of 62.
She will be remembered as a kind and loving soul to everyone that knew her. She was a very giving person and always had a smile for everyone. She enjoyed her family, fishing, and friends. She loved to travel and enjoyed playing cards.
She is preceded in death by her longtime partner Henry W. Bellamy, her parents John and Doris Taylor and her brother Dick Taylor.
Janet is survived by her daughter Cheryl Nohner, son in law Gary Nohner, and stepson Rick Bellamy, her grandchildren; Brandon Nohner (Amber Rowlett), Tanya (David) Faulkner and Melony Kohlgraf (John), her great grandchildren Dakota, Logan, Jaden, Garryson, Hudson, Trevin, Breyten, Miley, Taylor, Gavin, Jordan, Dylan, Skyler, Bryce and Emylee, her brother Eddie (Janet) Berndt, sister Glen (True) Peavey, sister Carol (Ron) Gard, sister Karen Lindgren (Jeff Thorson), sister Linda (Lanny) Daniels and her brother Bruce Taylor, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
There will be a Celebration of Life at the Wahkon Inn on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 11:00am to 3:00pm, with burial to follow at the Lakeside Cemetery in Crown, Minnesota.
