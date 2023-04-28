Our dear mother, Janice Kay BeBault, age 77, passed away on April 23rd, 2023 peacefully in Hudson, WI at Comforts of Home Assisted Living.
Janice was born on February 14, 1946, in Austin, Minnesota.
Janice was a loving mother and grandmother who was always there when we needed her. She loved being out in the sun and gardening. Friday nights were an enjoyable time at MSA club in Isle, MN where she was well known and had many good friends who enjoyed her company. She enjoyed family holidays and get togethers with friends and family on the beautiful property she called home.
Janice was preceded in death by Wallace and Lanore Buehner, husband Kenneth Lloyd BeBault, daughter Kathryn Elliot (Jarppi), sister Cheryl Hillyer, brother Gary Buehner.
She is survived by her sons Jon and Shane Jarppi, and step sons Mark BeBault, Kenneth BeBault "Greg", wife Ann Maria, step daughter Naomi Kohl and son in law David Kohl. Grandchildren Danika Drake (Jarppi), Kayla Jarppi, Ashley Polson (Elliott), Brendan Elliott, Jacob, Mariah, and Dylan Kohl, sister Carrie and brother-in-law Jim MacDonald Nephews Tim Hillyer and David Freeman.
Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023, from 12:00-2:00PM at the Dresser Methven Chapel in Mora, Minnesota.
