Aazhowanang, Janice Sam, 60-year-old resident of Onamia, Minnesota, passed away on January 2, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital.
A funeral ceremony was held on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation with Baabiitaw officiating. Visitation was on Tuesday, January 5. Interment was in the Vineland Burial Grounds.
Arrangements were with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Aazhowanang, Janice Marie Sam was born on January 8, 1960 in Onamia, Minnesota to Charles and Clara (Wind) Sam. She enjoyed weekend trips, going to the casino, and attending pow-wows. But most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and family. She will be greatly missed by all.
Janice is survived by her daughters, Tiffany Sam, Twyla Sam, Jaime Sam, and Cathryn Sam; brother, James Sam; sisters, Karen Sam, Lorraine Sam, Deanna Sam, and Mary Sam; grandchildren, Kali, Alizayah, Jarvis, RaeAna, Dennis, Isaiah, Neveah, Antayshia, Anthony, Georgia, and Prairie; Great-grandchildren, Addyson and Ceaira
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Clara Sam; sisters, Brenda Nayquonabe, Darlene Sam, Kathleen Matrious, Sandra Sam, and Judy Sam; brothers, Dennis Sam, Charles Sam Jr., Marlon Sam, and Kevin Sam; grandchildren, Charles Sam and Christopher Nickaboine Jr.