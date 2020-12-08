Jaylene White, 40, Isle - obituary

Ozhaawashkogaabawiikwe, Jaylene Rose White, 40-year-old resident of Isle, Minnesota, passed away on November 30, 2020 at Fairview University Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn.
Visitation was on Thursday, Dec. 3, at the Dist. 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation. Funeral Ceremony was on Friday, Dec. 4, at the Dist. 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation with Ombishkebines officiating. Interment was in the Vineland Burial Grounds.
Funeral arrangements were with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.Ozhaawashkogaabawiikwe, Jaylene Rose White is survived by her significant other, Calvin TeJohn; children, Sherraine (Jared) White, Matthew Mitchell, Jr., Valerie Mitchell, Jayenissa Mitchell, Waylon Mitchell, Aniyah White; sisters, Dana (David) Skinaway-Sam, Dalene “Day Zhaa” Skinaway, Tina (Eric) Sam; special niece, Dulce Avalos; and special sisters, Shawna “Nana” Mitchell, Alana Sam; brothers, James White, Jr., Deondre Sam; and many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Loris and James White, Sr.; grandparents, Edward and Mary Skinaway, Dan and Rose White; daughter, Naomi White-Mitchell; daughter-niece, Tanya Skinaway; aunties, Jean Oswaldson, Valerie “Cookie” Skinaway, Mae Skinaway; and niece, Tayah Thomas.
Jaylene was born on August 10, 1980 in Minneapolis, Minn., to Loris White (Skinaway) and James White, Sr. She enjoyed sewing, making mocs, beading, traveling to pow wows, and watching her kids dance. Jaylene liked to spend her time with her family, cooking, being outside, and going to the maple sugar camp with her significant other, Cal. She will be dearly missed by all.