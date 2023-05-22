Jean Marilyn (Preston) Snyder was born in St. Paul to Agnes (Newstrom) and William Earl Preston on March 15, 1933. She was raised in St. Paul until her dad's passing when she was nine. She enjoyed visiting her maternal grandmother in Opstead where her mother was raised. Jean and Agnes moved back to Opstead where Agnes was reacquainted with childhood friend Runar Rask. They were married when Jean was 14.

Jean married the love of her life, Robert Snyder, on May 25, 1960 at her parent's home in Opstead. They lived in Isle while they built their own home in Opstead. There they raised their three children, Molly, Riley, and Scott. She passed away on April 30, 2023 at home with her husband and daughter by her side just shy of their 63rd anniversary.

