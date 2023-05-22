Jean Marilyn (Preston) Snyder was born in St. Paul to Agnes (Newstrom) and William Earl Preston on March 15, 1933. She was raised in St. Paul until her dad's passing when she was nine. She enjoyed visiting her maternal grandmother in Opstead where her mother was raised. Jean and Agnes moved back to Opstead where Agnes was reacquainted with childhood friend Runar Rask. They were married when Jean was 14.
Jean married the love of her life, Robert Snyder, on May 25, 1960 at her parent's home in Opstead. They lived in Isle while they built their own home in Opstead. There they raised their three children, Molly, Riley, and Scott. She passed away on April 30, 2023 at home with her husband and daughter by her side just shy of their 63rd anniversary.
She was an educator both in school and in church. As a young woman she walked several miles to teach Sunday School. She later taught Sunday School at Opstead Baptist Church and was Sunday School Superintendent there as well. Jean and Bob were active with Wednesday night youth programs at church, even giving kids a safe ride home if they needed one.
Jean first graduated St. Cloud State University with the idea of teaching high school, but was encouraged to try grade school since she did so well with young people. She began her teaching career at Wahkon Elementary School, subbed at McGrath after maternity leave and then worked at and retired from Isle Elementary. In between she returned to SCSU for her masters degree which she received in 1974.
Jean was very artistic in leather tooling, needlework, painting, and counted cross-stitch. She was always involved in community and church. Jean was a member of Bah-Sca-Be-Go-Ne Garden Club and part of the flower shows. She enjoyed gardening and flower arranging, winning several ribbons over the years. She always made sure there were flowers for church, usually from her own gardens. She and Bob also spent many hours volunteering at the Mille Lacs Museum in Isle and at the History Rendezvous. They also spent much time volunteering and on the board of Habitat for Humanity. While Bob worked on the houses, Jean would keep the log-in sheets for the volunteers/hours.
Jean enjoyed walks in the woods and even had her own .410 shotgun!
All that paled to the joy she received when she finally got to be grandma to Stephany, Emily, Raphael, Jared, Ethan, and Joel. Then later great-grandma to James, Madilyn, Zachary, Campbell, Rex, Scarlett, Gus, and Rylee.
Jean is survived by her husband of 63 years, Bob; children Molly, Riley (Mary), and Scott (Denise); six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many other cousins, relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, parents-in-law, and son-in-law.
Funeral Services will be at Isle Evangelical Free Church at 10:00 AM on June 17th with Perry Johnson officiating. Music provided by James Berry. Cremation arrangements by Methven Funeral Home. Interment at Opstead Cemetery, Opstead, MN.
