In remembrance of Jeanette I. Kern the family will hold a memorial service on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, with visitation from 10 - 11 a.m.; memorial mass at 11 a.m.; and interment immediately following mass at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1183 County Road 8, Hillman, MN.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society or the Upper Midwest National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Seating is limited and masks are required.
If you are unable to attend in person, a virtual service is scheduled on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 11 a.m. on Facebook at SJOLC.org.
