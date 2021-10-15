Jeffrey Louis Johnson was born to Louis and Elsie Johnson on September 8, 1958, in Isle, Minnesota. He peacefully passed away on October 10, 2021, at his home in Blaine, Minnesota.
Jeff owned and operated Timberline Lawn Care from his home in Blaine for twenty-four years. The business continues under the ownership of his son Jacob.
Jeff and Jean were avid league bowlers. He was an accomplished tournament bowler until a shoulder injury sidelined him. Jeff coached and cheered for his sons at countless baseball games and always enjoyed an annual family vacation, usually to a seashore. Jeff made many new friends and was pleased to contribute his cooking skill as a member of the Eagles Club. He also served a term as President of the club.
During his seven-year battle with illness Jeff found great solace being on the family farm where he spent his childhood in rural Isle, Minnesota. He enjoyed reading, feeding birds, tending a large garden, cheering for the Minnesota Twins, and swapping stories with his neighbors. But mostly, he eagerly anticipated the next visit from his kids and especially his grandkids!
Jeff is preceded in death by his parents Louis and Elsie Johnson. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Jean (Hedlund); daughters Amanda and Emily; sons Jeremy, Jacob and Joseph; grandchildren Adriana, Dakarai, Tania, Ashley, Louis, Rory, Martin, Maisy and Victoria; sisters Arliss Hedquist, Karen Weiers, Pamella Oberfeld and brother Allen Johnson.
Memorial service for Jeffrey Johnson will be held Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Wahkon Presbyterian Church, 240 1st Street W., Wahkon, MN, with visitation at 10:00 a.m. and service at 11:00 followed by a noon meal.
In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.