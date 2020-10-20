Jerome O’Brien, 90, Isle - obituary

Jerome “Jerry” P. O’Brien, 90-year-old resident of Isle, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 16, 2020 at his home.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wahkon, Minn. Arrangements for Jerry are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Mille Lacs Health System Hospice, 200 Oak St. N., Onamia, MN 56359.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Cleo; sons, Gary (Yvonne), Randy (Kim); daughters, Marilyn, Julie (Cal) Johnsrud, Melissa (Paul) Eckman; step-children, Vincent, Peggy (Phil) Stowe, Betty (Greg) Jodzio, Susan (Tim) Thompson, and Jesse (Jennifer) Olmstead; 11 grandchildren; 10 step-grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Catherine (Hruska); brothers, Ray, Robert, and Harold; sister, Eileen.
Jerry was born on June 29, 1930 in Faribault, Minn. He retired in 1992 from O’Brien Ornamental Iron Company located in Golden Valley, which he started in 1959, and later owned by Gary O’Brien and now by his grandchildren, Shawn and Danny O’Brien.
