Jerry Johnson, 70, Wahkon, passed away on Feb. 3, 2021. Due to current guidelines and limitations services will be private. In lieu of flowers please donate to an organization that supports Veterans or the American Cancer Society. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Jerry was born on Oct. 18, 1950 in Princeton to Anton (Tony) and Hazel Johnson. He graduated from the Onamia High School in 1968. Enlisted into the United States Army in 1968, served in Vietnam 1969-1970. Jerry and his brother Sonny served in Vietnam at the same time. He had become a union electrician until he retired in 2008. He enjoyed his retirement in Arizona in the winters and enjoyed his time golfing and fishing. He was united in marriage to Jean Collings on Sept. 3, 1986 in Anoka. Jerry will be greatly missed by his Family and Friends. Rest In Peace, Jerry, with Love!
Jerry is survived by his soulmate and the love of his life, Jean; stepson, David DuChene; stepdaughter, Carla DuChene; brother, Norman Johnson; sisters: Donna Hildreth, Lorraine Hartnett, Carol Schmitt and Sharon (Kevin) Oslin; and several nieces and nephews along with several grand nieces and nephews.
Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Anton (Tony) Johnson; mother, Hazel Johnson; brother, William (Sonny) Johnson; sister, Georgia Ann Anderson; and nephew, Calvin Boros.