Gerald "Jerry" Johnson, of Milaca, passed away on April 13, 2023 at the age of 85.

Jerry was born on May 19, 1937 at his grandparents' home in Mudgett Township. He grew up on the family farm in Onamia, MN and graduated from Onamia High School. When Jerry was almost two, he went to stay with his Swedish grandparents, as his sibling was soon to be born. His brother, Jim, was born on Jerry's 2nd birthday. When Jerry returned home from his grandparents, he was speaking Swedish.

