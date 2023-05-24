Jerry Strenge

Jerry Jay Strenge, 54-year-old resident of Onamia, MN, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2023, at his home surrounded by family and friends. Visitation will be held from 12 PM - 2 PM on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Holy Cross Center in Onamia, MN, with Funeral Services at 2 PM. Interment will be in Mount Pleasant Cemetery.
Jerry Jay Strenge was born on May 18th, 1969, in Onamia, MN, to Eilert and Hazel Strenge (Snook). He was born and raised in Onamia, where he helped his parents on the farm. He was confirmed at The Bethany Lutheran Church in his teen years. After his father died in 1985, he took care of his mother on the family farm. He graduated from Onamia High School in 1987 with his best friend, Chuck. After graduation, he started work at Westling Manufacturing, where he met and became friends with many people. After leaving Westling, he worked at Walmart for a short time before he started working for Woodline Sawmill in Onamia. Not long after starting work at Woodline, Jerry discovered he had cancer. He was a fighter and made it through this round of cancer, coming out on top. He went back to work at the sawmill for many years until just over two years ago, he found that he once again had cancer. He was a fighter and never wanted to give up. Unfortunately, this round got the best of him. Jerry was a friend to everyone he met. He would go out of his way to help anyone he could, loved helping others to the best of his ability, and put a smile on their faces. Jerry also loved being outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working on cars (when everything would go his way, of course) and loved spending time with family. He loved his nieces and nephews but especially loved his great-nieces and nephews. He would spoil them rotten every chance he got. Jerry enjoyed life to its fullest, filled up a room with laughter every time he entered, and had a sense of humor like no one else. He will be missed by everyone that knew him.