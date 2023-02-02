Jerry "Woody" Wood

Jerry "Woody" Dwain Wood, age 83, of Emily, passed away peacefully at home on January 15, 2023, after a long illness. A Celebration of life will take place at 11 AM on February 11, 2023 at Emily Wesleyan Church in Emily, MN.

He was born in Crosby, MN, on February 17, 1939, to Leslie and Berneice (Jenkins) Wood. Jerry graduated from Crosby Ironton High School. He was an Air Force Veteran, and held various positions working for Hanna Mining Company, Numeric Machining, Northstar Plating and Keystone Automotive. He married Brenda Hite on June 8, 1985.

