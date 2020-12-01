Jessica “Bulla” Mitchell, 38, Garrison - obituary

Waabishkaanakwadookwe, Jessica “Bulla” Mitchell, 38-year-old resident of Garrison, Minnesota, passed away on November 24, 2020, at the St. Cloud Hospital.
A funeral ceremony was held on Saturday, Nov. 28, at the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Community Center with Ombishkebines officiating. Funeral arrangements were with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Jessica is survived by her father, Jeffery “Turk” Beaulieu; step-father, Jade Racelo; sisters, Arielle (Nick) Shaw, Ashley Boyd, Allison Porter, Chandell Boyd; brothers, Brandon Mitchell, Sean (Amber) Racelo, Craig Beaulieu Sr., Anthony Beaulieu Sr., Matthew (Crystal) Mitchell; nieces, Carmelena, Jenai, Jayla, Abigail, Reese, and Shante; nephews, Mataeo, Myles, Liam, Craig Jr., Jordan, Max, Aidan, Theo, Anthony Jr., William; and many aunts and uncles.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Debora; grandparents, Beatrice and James “Tuggo” Mitchell, Georgiana Day; aunt, Audrey Stately; cousin, Paige Mitchell; and many aunts and uncles.
Waabishkaanakwadookwe, Jessica “Bulla” Lynn Mitchell was born on May 17, 1982, in Onamia, Minn., to Jeffery Beaulieu and Debora Mitchell. In the year 2000, she graduated high school and then attended Fond Du Lac Tribal College. Bulla loved her job working with the children as a teacher’s aide at Nay Ah Shing School. She liked to spend her time traveling, going to the casino, playing on her iPad, and being with her family. She will forever be remembered for her smile and sense of humor.
